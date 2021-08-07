Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.