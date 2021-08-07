Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Harley-Davidson worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.82 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

