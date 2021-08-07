Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

