Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.52. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.