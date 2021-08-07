Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 98,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,080. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

