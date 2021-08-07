PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.71.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 531.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 347.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROG (PRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.