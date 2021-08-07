Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

PGNY opened at $48.26 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

