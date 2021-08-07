Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.36, but opened at $51.00. Progyny shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 15,181 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

