Project Pai (PAI) Trading 36.8% Higher This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $30.27 million and approximately $908,066.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,765,852,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,761,689 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

