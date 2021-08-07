Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading Down 3.1%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 3,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

