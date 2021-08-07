PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. 127,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,201. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

