ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

