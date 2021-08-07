ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.70 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.90 ($18.70). 1,914,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.