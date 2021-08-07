Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 896,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,518. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

