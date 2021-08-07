PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $664,600.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.