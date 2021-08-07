PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $664,600.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

