Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

