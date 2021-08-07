Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Boosted by William Blair

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

