Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

