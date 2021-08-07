Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.33.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock worth $18,109,103 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

