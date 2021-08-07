Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

BOOT stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

