Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.