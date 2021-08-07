Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Joint in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

The Joint stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $106.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

