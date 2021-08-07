Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

MCHP opened at $149.73 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after buying an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

