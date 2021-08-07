Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $228.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 64.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,060 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

