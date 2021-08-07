Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bright Health Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $8.92 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

