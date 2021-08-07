Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Issued By Piper Sandler

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $9.45 on Friday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

