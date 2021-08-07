Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$3.57 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.40. The stock has a market cap of C$317.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a current ratio of 21.26.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$63,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

