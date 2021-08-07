Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $80.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

