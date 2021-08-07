Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Ratos AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $54,113,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.