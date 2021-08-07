Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Raised by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

GPN stock opened at $176.24 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.