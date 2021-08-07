Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.