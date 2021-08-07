Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Boosted by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.