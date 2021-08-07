Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Lowered by Analyst

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.39.

Shares of SJ opened at C$42.66 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

