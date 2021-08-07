Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

