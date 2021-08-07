Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander’s in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alexander’s stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $233.70 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

