Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

