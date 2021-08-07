Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Professional in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Professional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

PFHD stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $273.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Professional by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Professional by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.