Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.240 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.24 EPS.

QRVO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. 702,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

