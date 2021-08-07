Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.24 EPS.

Qorvo stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. 702,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.