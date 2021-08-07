Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.34.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

