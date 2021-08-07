Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $423,574.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $423,574.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00866847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00100282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040799 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

