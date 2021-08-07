Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 13.07%.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.50. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

