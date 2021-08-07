Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.67. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 5,150 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

