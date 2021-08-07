Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Acquires $19,920.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qumu stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

