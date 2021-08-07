Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $370.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quotient by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Quotient by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

