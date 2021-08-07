Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Quotient Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $636,447 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

