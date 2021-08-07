Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Radius Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 682,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

