RadNet (RDNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.