Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $882,995.86 and approximately $212,479.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00144032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,710.81 or 0.99477793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.81 or 0.00805208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,767,041 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

