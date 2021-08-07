Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading Down 5.7%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 1,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.